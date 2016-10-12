Hit-and-run driver damages level crossing, delays on Maynooth line

There are delays on the Maynooth rail line after a hit and run driver damaged a level crossing at Barberstown, Co Kildare.

CCTV footage posted by Irish Rail shows a 4x4 with a trailer drive through the barriers just as they are coming down.

Pls contact Gardai with any info on hit and run driver who damaged Barberstown Gates delaying Maynooth line up to 30 mins pic.twitter.com/ruCosBYHQI — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 12, 2016

There is a mini-digger on the trailer and the driver did not stop after the incident, according to Irish Rail.

Irish Rail has called on anybody with information to contact gardaí.