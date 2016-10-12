Hit-and-run driver damages level crossing, delays on Maynooth line

Irish Rail calls on anyone with information about the incident to contact gardaí

Niamh Towey
CCTV footage posted by Irish Rail shows a jeep with a trailer drive through the barriers just as they are coming down.. Screengrab: Irish Rail

There are delays on the Maynooth rail line after a hit and run driver damaged a level crossing at Barberstown, Co Kildare.

CCTV footage posted by Irish Rail shows a 4x4 with a trailer drive through the barriers just as they are coming down.

There is a mini-digger on the trailer and the driver did not stop after the incident, according to Irish Rail.

Irish Rail has called on anybody with information to contact gardaí.