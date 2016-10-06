High-ranking garda to demand inquiry into force

A high-ranking garda is to urge the Minister for Justice to set up an inquiry into the force’s administration because of concerns over its “dysfunctionality”.

The request will be supported by a report, drawn up by the officer, on perceived systems and management failings which will be related, in some cases, to specific incidents.

The officer is currently consulting legal advisers, but it is understood the request will be sent to Frances Fitzgerald before the end of the month.

The inquiry sought is under section 42 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005 – which allows the Minister to appoint a person to inquire into any matter the Minister considers to be of public concern relating to the gardaí.

Suspended

The person leading the inquiry has the power to require members of the force to co-operate with the inquiry, giving it all relevant information and attending in person if asked. At the inquiry’s conclusion, a report is made to the Minister.

In the Dáil yesterday, Taoiseach Enda Kenny said the latest Garda whistleblower controversy may warrant the appointment of a judge to examine the claims. They are understood to have come from Superintendent David Taylor, a former head of the Garda press office who was suspended over a year ago and is being investigated for allegedly leaking information to the media.

In a recent protected disclosure to the Department of Justice, Supt Taylor claims there was a campaign, orchestrated by senior officers and in which he admits participating, allegedly under orders, to discredit the penalty points whistleblower, Sgt Maurice McCabe.

Supt Taylor’s evidence is understood to include text messages between gardaí and a Garda intelligence file on Sgt McCabe.

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan said yesterday she was not “privy to, nor approved of, any action designed to target any Garda employee who may have made a protected disclosure and would condemn any such action”.

A Garda statement added: “In order to maintain public confidence in An Garda Síochána, we are anxious that the full content of the disclosures giving rise to the commentary be comprehensively examined. The Commissioner wishes to reiterate that any employees in An Garda Síochána who bring forward any concerns or issues they might have will be taken seriously and the matters examined.”