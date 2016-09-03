Higgins to say sorry for treatment of deported Irishman

President Michael D Higgins is to say the only deportation of an Irishman from Ireland was “wrong and indefensible”.

Jimmy Garlton was deported by the first Fianna Fáil government in August 1933. He was suspected of being a Communist and was denounced by the Catholic Church. He died in New York in 1946.

President Higgins will unveil a memorial at Effernagh outside Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday. The stone edifice, which tells the story of Garlton’s life as a labour campaigner, has been partially funded by the trade union movement.

It stands on the spot where Gralton erected the Pearse-Connolly Hall on New Year’s Eve 1921. It was targeted first by the Black and Tans and then finally burned down in December 1932. The local IRA are suspected of being responsible for it.

He will say that the deportation of Gralton to the United States without any charge being made against him was legally and morally wrong and will say sorry on behalf of the people of Ireland.

He will also seek to remove “any lingering stain on his fine character”.

Some 30 members of the Gralton family are expected to attend. The memorial was first proposed in 2005.

Born into poverty, in Effernagh, outside Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, in 1886, Gralton left school at 14. By 21 he had seen the world with the Royal Navy. He went to the US, where he became radicalised in union politics.

He came back to Ireland in 1921, just before the Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed, and built the hall on his father’s land – used for dances and education.

Gralton became involved in land agitation, but his radicalism was too much for the local IRA. He went back to the US in 1923. He returned to Ireland in 1932 when de Valera took office and joined Fianna Fáil, believing it would be a radical alternative, but he quickly resigned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Religious fervour and a strong anti-communism emanated from both church and State. A Lenten pastoral urged violence against anyone who preached communism

It is one of the more shameful episodes in the infancy of the Irish Free State. The Catholic Church and compliant politicians ensured that Jimmy Gralton would be hunted, as his mother put it, “like a wild deer”.

After six months on the run he was caught by the Garda, taken to Cobh and put on a steamer to the United States without a chance to say goodbye to his mother.

President Higgins will say that the treatment of Jimmy Gralton was “emblematic of a wider suppression of radical and emancipatory politics in the Ireland of the 1930s, a time when a moral panic was created, a whipped up fear of communism, coupled with clerical dominance sourced in authoritarianism rather than any spirituality, created an atmosphere of intolerance, and oppression of the labour movement”.