Hickey and Mallon to be questioned over OCI tickets controversy

Patrick Hickey will be questioned by Brazilian police on Tuesday afternoon as part of the investigation into the alleged ticket touting scheme involving Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) tickets at the Rio Olympics.

Earlier on Monday a police statement said the OCI head would be questioned today along with Kevin Mallon, the other Irishman arrested in the affair.

But the officer leading the investigation Ronaldo de Oliveira said Mr Mallon would be questioned first alone, followed by Mr Hickey a day later.

The questioning was authorised by the Rio court that has overseen the investigation into the affair. Mr de Oliveira refused to divulge the focus of these latest interviews.

It will be the first time the two men face police questioning since their release from custody last month.

Investigators say they have uncovered evidence that Mr Hickey passed OCI tickets to British company THG of which Mr Mallon was a director, even though it was unauthorised to sell tickets for the Games in Brazil.

Mr Mallon was arrested on August 5th and is accused of price gouging.

Mr Hickey temporarily stepped aside from the OCI presidency and his other Olympic roles following his arrest on August 17th.

Both men deny any wrongdoing.

They were released from jail after their lawyers secured writs of habeas corpus from separate courts in Brazil but must remain in the country while the investigation continues.