Help sought as teenager missing since Electric Picnic

Gardaí have appealed for help in locating Caelob O’Neill, who was last seen on September 5th after the Electric Picnic arts festival in Stradbally, Co Laois, wrapped up.

The 19-year-old was last seen by friends at the Charlie Chaplin campsite at the festival on Monday, shortly after 9am.

Caelob is described as 5’10” in height, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen Caelob was wearing a black jacket, dark navy trousers, a multi-coloured T-shirt, Dunlop wellingtons and light-coloured waterproofs.

Caelob’s family and gardaí say they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 8674122, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.