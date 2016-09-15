Heavy traffic congestion in Dublin as bus strike gets under way

Traffic has been extremely busy on routes into Dublin city as a two day strike at Dublin Bus gets underway.

Commuters were encouraged to make alternative travel arrangements and all ow more time than usual to make their journey into work.

Traffic was very heavily congested during the bus strike last week, AA Roadwatch said, adding that motorists are not permitted to use bus lanes while the strike is underway.

The AA also said fog is affecting visibility on the M1 around junction 2 Dublin Airport where southbound traffic is also particularly slow.

Met Éireann said mist and fog will slowly clear in the morning with cloud and outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards during the afternoon.

Friday is expected to be cooler with good sunny spells in the morning but scattered spells expected to spread from the west later in the day.