Heatwave on the way with temperatures to reach mid-20s

Ireland is set to experience a heatwave, with temperatures forecast to hit highs of 25 degrees Celsius before the end of next week.

Conditions will get progressively warmer over the coming days, as humid continental air crosses the country, Met Éireann said.

Temperatures nationwide are expected to reach 19 degrees by Monday.

On Tuesday, temperatures will reach 20 degrees, with particularly warm conditions in the midlands.

The best of the weather is expected to arrive on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the low-20s forecast for Wednesday, moving towards the mid-20s on Thursday.

The northwest is expected to get the best of the sunshine.

Friday will be another warm day, with temperatures peaking at between 22 and 23 degrees along the east coast.

However, the long-term forecast suggests a change in conditions on Friday night, with thundery showers crossing the country on Saturday - bad news for the 80,000 fans due to attend the Guns N’Roses concert at Slane Castle.

Weekend conditions

Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin cautioned that next weekend is outside of the five-day forecast and its weather conditions cannot be predicted with as much certainty.

“There is a very warm plume of air moving up from the Mediterranean,” he said.

“There are some signs that cooler air may come in from the west on Saturday and there is potential for heavy rain, but we are right on the periphery of the warm air. If it moves 100 miles further west, then we will stay in fine weather.”