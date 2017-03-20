Hearing begins into plans for €150m Clerys redevelopment

A hearing on Siptu’s appeal against plans for the €150 million redevelopment of the Clerys department store on Dublin’s O’Connell Street has opened before An Bord Pleanala.

Dublin City Council last December granted permission to building’s owner, OCS Properties, to redevelop the department store, which shut almost two year ago, as a hotel, offices, shops and restaurants.

The application was the subject of 67 objections, with unions and politicians backing the concerns of sacked Clerys workers.

Clerys closed in June 2015 with the immediate loss of more than 460 jobs, when Natrium, backed by FAM Assets and UK-based Cheyne Capital, bought OCS Properties, which owned the building and OCS Operations, which ran the department store, for €29 million.

It sold the operating company to an insolvency specialist which successfully petitioned the High Court to have it liquidated. As a result, 130 Clerys employees and about 330 people working for concession holders, lost their jobs.

Siptu, in a rare intervention in the planning process, said it was seeking the hearing because of the change of use of the building from predominantly retail to a mixed use office, hotel and retail development.

It was particularly concerned about the office element and the “lack of analysis” of the type of office tenant being designed for.

It also raised concerns about the architectural impact of the development on the nearby GPO and on O’Connell Street in general.

It added that Clerys “has the same importance to the trade union movement as the GPO/Moore Street has to the establishment of the modern Irish State”.

The company maintains the redevelopment will create 1,073 jobs. Once it reopens, 1,450 people will work there, while it will also be responsible for another 1,115 indirect jobs and contribute €329 million to the economy, the company says.

A small group of former Clerys workers held a protest outside the board’s offices ahead of the hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers’ Party councillor Éilis Ryan and Independent councillors Nial Ring and Christy Burke will make submissions to the hearing in support of Siptu’s appeal.