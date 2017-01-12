Harris hopeful talks with nurses union will avert industrial action

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said he hopes that talks between the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and the Department of Health and HSE can avert industrial action over recruitment problems and staff retention in the health service.

The INMO began talks with the department and HSE on Thursday in an attempt to secure “special measures”, including financial incentives, to encourage nurses to take posts in the public system and those already working there to remain.

The INMO national executive is scheduled to meet early next week to review progress and, if necessary, to decide on the nature and timing of industrial action. If such a move takes place it will not be before the beginning of February.

Challenging

Mr Harris said he hoped that industrial action could be averted and that there is an onus on all parties to find a solution to the recruitment and retention problem.

“It is not in the interests of any patient or any part of our health service to have any industrial unrest at what is an extraordinarily challenging time for the health service with the volume of people relying on health services,” he said.

“I am very pleased that the engagement is taking place today with the INMO. I think it is really important that all parties – and I include my own department in that – show real willingness to try and find solutions.

“The discussions today are separate and distinct to the broader public pay issues that my colleague Paschal Donohue deals with. They are specifically to do with recruitment and retention; I am hopeful we can have a fruitful and meaningful discussion on the issues.”