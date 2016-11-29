Half of women in North say careers damaged after pregnancy

More than a third of women in Northern Ireland said they were treated unfairly or disadvantaged due to pregnancy or taking maternity leave, according to a survey carried out by the North’s Equality Commission.

Half of more than 900 mothers working in the private and public sector, with children aged under five who responded to the Equality Commission study, believed their career opportunities were negatively affected by their pregnancy or maternity leave.

The Expecting Equality report is being presented at an Equality Commission conference in Belfast on the employment experiences of pregnant women and new mothers.

While half of those surveyed had complaints, a total of 36 per cent more specifically believed they were treated unfairly or disadvantaged because they were pregnant or because they took maternity leave. They believed they were expected to make a choice between parenthood and a rewarding career path.

Dr Evelyn Collins, the chief executive of the commission, said this group believed their pregnancies “affected their finances, their career opportunities, their status at work and their health”.

“This is not acceptable 40 years after the introduction of legislation in Northern Ireland to provide protection from sex discrimination in employment,” Dr Collins said.

Unfair treatment

The report found that the reported type of unfair treatment varied. It included termination of employment, women having their role changed against their wishes and losing out on salary increases or bonus payments in comparison to their colleagues.

Employers also were surveyed as part of the study. The majority said they provided support for pregnant employees and new mothers. They referred to policies and practices they had in place, including flexible working arrangements, childcare vouchers and return-to-work incentives such as phased return and bonus payments.

Some employers also identified challenges associated with managing pregnancy, maternity leave and return to work. Difficulties in providing for staff absences were a concern to small businesses in particular.

Dr Collins said it was “encouraging that almost half the women who responded to this investigation thought their employer had been supportive during their pregnancy and on their return to work”.

“And we know that there are many employers who want to do their best for their employees, who follow good practice, and have effective policies in place for pregnant members of staff,” she said.

“The results of this investigation highlight the need for an increased focus on ensuring that workplaces are fairer for and more supportive of pregnant employees and new mothers.”