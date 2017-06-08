Groups have mixed views on new public pay agreement

There has been a mixed reaction to the proposed new public service agreement with teachers’ representatives, in particular expressing disappointment.

The president of the Teachers Union of Ireland Joanne Irwin said her organisation had entered talks with the Government on the basis it would address new entrant pay. She said the draft agreement did not do this.

Ms Irwin said the TUI executive would meet to consider the document on Thursday evening. However she forecast it would not be happy with the provision that the new entrant pay issue be examined over a 12-month period from next January.

She said this was not enough and that new entrant teachers had waited long enough.

The general secretary of the ASTI Kieran Christie said his union’s initial reaction to the provisions for new entrant pay was one of extreme disappointment.

Bernard Harbor of the Impact trade union said the executive of his organisation would study the document in detail.

He said it provided for quite considerable income restoration to public servants through pay adjustments and through alternations to the pension levy. He said this would involve 7.4 per cent for the lowest paid in line with the best deals currently being negotiated in the private sector.

“So we will be looking at all of the details. We think that on balance it is the best that could be achieved. but we are going to have to take this back to the executive and see what they say.”

He said the most important provision on the non-pay front “is that we have maintained the protections over outsourcing that we have had since the height of the financial crisis. That was a really important issue for Impact, Siptu and many other unions.

The general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Liam Doran said there were still details to be tidied up in the draft agreement, particularly in relation to his union’s concerns about recruitment and retention difficulties.

“When we have a total package we will put it before our executive council which meets on Monday and Tuesday of next week. and they will have to consider it in the first instance before we put it out to ballot. “

Mr Doran said his members could not wait two or three years for a resolution of the recruitment and retention difficulties. He said more work needed to be done and bridges to be crossed to avoid his members rejecting the proposals.

Mike Jennings of the Irish Federation of University Teachers said the provisions of the deal were not everything that would have been wished for but probably as much as could have been expected.

“I think the main thing for our members is that the fempi (financial emergency) legislation must be completely and utterly buried. And that is promised .”