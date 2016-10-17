GRA urges emergency units to work during planned strikes

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has urged members in the Garda emergency response unit and regional support units to work as normal during planned strikes next month.

It has also proposed that skeletal cover remain in place in other key areas during the forthcoming planned industrial action.

It said on-going security of the State, protection of life and the gathering of evidence was paramount and must not be compromised, despite the sense of anger, betrayal and disillusionment among gardaí.

The GRA said on Monday it wanted to ensure essential services were maintained and protections put in place “to protect individuals from any impact arising and that the security of the State is preserved”.

Members of the GRA are planning four 24-hour work stoppage commencing at 7am on each of the four Fridays in November; the 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th.

It said its general secretary had written to the Garda Commissioner seeking details of contingency plans to be put in place to minimise risk when members are taking industrial action.

GRA general secretary Pat Ennis asked officers to be “receptive to skeletal cover in emergency and evidence gathering areas” and said the association was mindful that on-going intelligence-led policing operations should not disrupted or adversely affected.

He asked that members of the Technical Bureau, which uses forensic skills in the investigation of crimes, “remain available on an on-call basis to respond to major crime incidents”.

The GRA has asked all trainee and probationer Gardaí not to participate in industrial action.

Contingency plans involving Garda Reserve volunteers and recruits are being drawn up to provide cover if Garda sergeants and inspectors choose to join rank-and-file gardaí in strike action in November.

The Garda Reserve is a voluntary body that assists the force when extra personnel are required.

The AGSI is meeting to consider joining the Garda Representative Association (GRA) in taking strike action at a special delegate conference in Athlone, Co Westmeath today.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the AGSI joins the GRA action, it would leave some 250 officers at superintendent rank and higher with the support of about 1,800 recruits, probationers and reservists for the 24-hour strikes.