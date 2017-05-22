Government urged to declare if it wants mandatory ID cards

Ireland’s independent human rights watchdog has called on the Government to declare whether it wants to introduce mandatory national identity cards.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) said the Government should clarify the position on the introduction of Public Services Cards, which have been issued to over 2.3 million citizens to date.

Privacy campaigners expressed concern at the weekend when it emerged that all citizens applying for a passport and a driving licence will in future have to first obtain the State-issued card.

Executive director of the ICCL, Liam Herrick, said that if the Government wished to introduce mandatory national ID cards, “they should propose such a measure through primary legislation and facilitate a national debate on such a measure”.

“In such a debate ICCL would argue that ID cards are an ineffective, expensive and intrusive mechanism to advance the stated public policy objectives. We note that plans to introduce a national ID card system in the UK were abandoned in 2010 for these reasons,” Mr Herrick said.

He said the civil liberties group did not have confidence that existing privacy protections in relation to Government control of personal data were sufficient.

“There are ongoing concerns relating to access to personal data by government departments and sharing of information across public bodies.

“In such a context, any significant expansion of government capacity, reach and powers is unjustified and presents serious threats to individual rights,” Mr Herrick said.

“The move from a voluntary or small-scale project of Public Services Cards to requiring all passport and driving licence applicant to present these cards is very significant.”

Dr TJ McIntyre, a UCD law lecturer and chairman of the privacy advocacy group Digital Rights Ireland said on Sunday these measures marked the introduction of a “national ID card by stealth” and he believed it was being done “in a way which appears to be illegal”.

Mr Herrick said that while the ICCL was not in a position to give “a conclusive legal view as the legality of this policy” it regarded the move as “a material and fundamental change in the nature of the card system”, and it supported Dr McIntyre’s view that it amounted to mandatory cards “by stealth”.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe confirmed that all passport applicants will be required to have a Public Services Card (PSC) from the autumn, although he insisted it “is not and will not be” compulsory for citizens to get the card.

The Road Safety Authority confirmed that all applicants for driving licences will be required to have the card from early next year.

The card, rolled out as a pilot in 2011, was issued initially to those claiming welfare benefits, including jobseeker benefits and child benefit. The database used to administer provision of the PSC draws on information from across government departments.

The Department of Social Protection says claimants who do not comply with the stringent registration process for issuing the card to be issued may have their payments, including child benefit or free travel, suspended.