Government to face down gardaí over strike threat

As gardaí plan to take unprecedented strike action for four days in November, the Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has told Ministers he is unwilling to agree a special pay deal for members of the force.

Mr Donohoe has repeatedly said that he is unwilling to compromise the Lansdowne Road agreement and Government sources who had discussed the issue Wednesday said that there would be no movement in that position.

The Government believes that the Lansdowne Road accord would collapse immediately if gardaí were given a special deal. That would lead to widespread industrial unrest in the public sector and endanger the stability of the public finances, they say.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said its members would unilaterally withdraw their services and not be reporting for duty on the four Fridays, November 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th, unless there was “substantial and significant progress towards real and tangible increases in our pay”.

Meanwhile, Garda sergeants and inspectors have also said that they are considering a campaign of industrial action.

Second level teachers, who are members of the Association of Seccondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) are already balloting for strike action in a movewhich could close several hundred schools towards the end of October.

The leadership of the GRA, which represents more than 10,000 rank and file gardaí agreed to take industrial action at a special delegate conference in Tullamoreon Wednesday.

Delegates rejected a draft agreement reached with the Government last weekend which would have involved the resotoration of rent allowance - worth over €4,000 - for gardai recruited since 2012.

GRA general secretary Pat Ennis said the decision to take industrial action was “unprecedented” .

He said the GRA plan involved a withdrawl of labour. He said it was not another “blue flu” and members would not be ringing in claiming to be sick. Howeverhe said essential services would be maintained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trainee and probationary gardaí will be excluded from the industrial action.

“We are denied the civil right to withdraw labour. There is an implied contract that the civil power will not abuse its police force. We have exhausted every channel of industrial relations open to us. Government has taken advantage of our limited rights. Our members now feel that we have nowhere left to turn.

“The responsibility is on government and garda management to resolve the matter in the meantime if they choose to,” Mr Ennis remarked.

He said a key aim of the GRA was seeking pay restoration and the re-establishment of pay relativity with the other workers that was previously in place.

When asked if the planned industrial action was illegal, Mr Ennis said: “The legislation states that, but equally there is an incumbent responsibility on the organs of the State to ensure that we are treated fairly and equally with every other worker and citizen in this country and we have not been. We have lost considerable parity with other workers, particularly between 2000 and 2008.

“We have lost between 11 and 15 percent in our pay notwithstanding the other cuts that every other civil servant has endured.”

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, which previously backed the Lansdowne Road agreement , is to hold a special delegate conference on October 17th to consider proposals for industrial action.

Association president Antoinette Cunningham said it was considering a campaign of industrial action after unspecified “significant new information” emerged relating to the Ggovernment’s planned Public Service Commission and about the Lansdowne Road agreement.

A spokesman for the Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin said that it was a time for “cool heads”.

The spokesman said that all gardaí should vote on the deal, rather than a delegate conference, and that the Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald should meet with garda representatives to offer them reassurances and seek to defuse the situation.