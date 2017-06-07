Government to call for an EU-wide ban on alcohol advertising

The Government will today urge its European counterparts to ban alcohol advertising, telling a seminar in Brussels that children must be protected from an industry whose “primary interest is growing its markets and maximising profits”.

In a hard-hitting criticism of the alcohol industry, Minister of State at the Department of Health Marcella Corcoran Kennedy says alcohol a “prominent factor in cases of crime, suicide, and mental illness”.

She will argue that the most effective response to alcohol marketing would be “a comprehensive ban on alcohol advertising, promotion and sponsorship”.

She will also tell attendees, who include EU commissioner for health and food Vytenis Andriukaitis, that the industry “should have no role in formatting public health policy in relation to alcohol”.

During the seminar – organised by NGOs Eurocare and Alcohol Action Ireland – Ms Corcoran Kennedy, who will speak on Wednesday afternoon, will directly address Estonian government representative Maria Jesse, pledging Ireland’s support for the incoming Estonian presidency’s moves to curb alcohol abuse.

‘Devastating’

She will say Ireland has a particularly “devastating” relationship with alcohol and that “no other product that can cause such harm is as promoted and advertised in the world”.

“Neither can we allow the alcohol industry to write the law that governs alcohol marketing and advertising in Europe. We all know they have their own interests to protect – they are an industry whose success depends on high levels of alcohol consumption, boosted by marketing and advertising.”

Ms Corcoran Kennedy has previously defended measures in the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill currently before the Oireachtas. The measures include minimum pricing for alcohol and a requirement that curtains be placed over alcohol displays in shops to prevent young people being influenced by it. She said young people should have no relationship with alcohol.

She will tell the seminar the Bill is the first time that alcohol is being addressed as a public health issue in Ireland and the legislation will address all the principles, policies and interventions recommended in the World Health Organisation’s global strategy to reduce the harmful use of alcohol.

Last week EU culture ministers agreed to review an EU directive that covers the audiovisual promotion and advertising of alcohol. The decision paves the way for negotiations between the council, the commission and the parliament on future controls of alcohol and food advertising as well as advertising to children and self-regulation.