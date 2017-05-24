Government tables new pension plan at public sector talks

The Government has indicated formally to trade unions that it wants some groups of public service staff to contribute more for their pensions.

However sources said Government representatives, who were attending the third day of talks on a new public service pay deal, did not provide specific details on the scale of increases that would be sought.

Trade union officials said they would oppose any such move.

It is understood that Garda representative organisations said singling out those public service personnel who had faster accruing pensions with a demand to make larger contributions would effectively mean a pay cut for their members.

This would come at a time when their members were seeking restoration of pay which had been cut over recent years, it was argued.

Sources said Garda representatives contended that the existing requirement for their members to retire earlier than other public servants stemmed from Government policy and they should not be penalised as a result of this.

It is understood that Government representatives on Wednesday highlighted an actuarial report which the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform had commissioned for the recent Public Service Pay Commission. This argued that public service pensions were 12-18 per cent more valuable than those available to private sector workers.

Trade unions argued that their actuarial advice was that the value of pensions in the public service was about 12 per cent - at the lowest end of the commision’s estimate.