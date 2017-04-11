Government review of future of Garda to take ‘up to 18 months’

The commission on the future of An Garda Síochána will be expected to issue its final report within a year to 18 months, according to Government sources.

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald published the draft terms of reference for the commission following the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The terms of reference are still subject to consultation with Opposition parties in the Dáil, but the draft outline how it will proceed focus on a wide range of areas.

These include the structures and management required for a modern police force, the “appropriate composition, recruitment and training of personnel”, the culture and ethos of the organisation, as well as governance and oversight, among many other issues.

More to follow...