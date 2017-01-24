Government names road projects to go ahead in 2017

The Department of Transport has said it will spend €324 million improving regional and local roads around the country.

In a statement, Minister for Transport Shane Ross aid the funding would allow the resurfacing of 1,980 kilometres of road and, 2035 kilometres of road to be “strengthened”.

He added that the funding would also allow a number of capital projects to go ahead, including:

- Bettystown to Laytown Link Road in Co Meath;

- Dingle Relief Road (Phase 4), Co Kerry;

- Sallins by-Pass/Osberstown Interchange, Co Kildare;

- Shannon Crossing in Killaloe, Co Clare;

- Athy Southern Distributor Road in Co Kildare;

- Portlaoise Southern Relief Road, Co Laois;

- Eastern Garavogue Bridge in Sligo

- Grange Castle Business Park Roads in Co Dublin

The Department said a number of road improvements would “support industry and facilitate increased employment” , including those to facilitate the Center Parc development in Co Longford.

These projects also include:

- Sallins Bypass / Osberstown interchange (Kerry Group)

- Grange Castle roads (IDA)

- Western Distributor Road, Sligo (IDA)

- Tralee to Fenit Road (IDA)

In addition, urban regeneration projects getting the go-ahead are:

- Coonagh to Knockalisheen (Moyross) in Limerick

- Eastern Garavogue Bridge in Sligo

A number of critically deficient bridges on regional roads around the country will be fixed, including: Latoon Creek Bridge in Co Clare, Curraheen Bridge in Cork City, Cockhill Bridge in Co Donegal, Thomond Bridge in Limerick City, Ardfinnan Bridge in Co Tipperary. The improvement of the Tallow Link Road in Co Waterford has also been allocated funding in 2017.

Funding of over €1.3m will be allocated to local authorities to continue with the implementation of 30km/h speed limits in housing estates across Ireland, the Department added.