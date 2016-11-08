Government can afford better public service pay - Siptu chief

The Government has funds available to negotiate a better pay deal with public servants and it should do so after Christmas, the president of the State’s largest trade union has said.

Siptu president Jack O’Connor said that in view of the recent economic recovery it was to be expected that there would be a “an explosion of wage demands.”

He said he believed there would be considerable public support for increased wages for young public service workers at entry levels.

The Cabinet is due to discuss the matter of public service pay on Tuesday as industrial disputes involving teachers and gardaí continue. Some 500 schools are closed on Tuesday due to action by members of the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) over pay for new entrant teachers.

School closures are set to continue on Thursday as a result of a dispute between the ASTI and Department of Education over substitution and supervision duties.

On Tuesday, the ASTI said some 6,000 recently qualified teachers are on “inferior pay scales and will lose out significantly in terms of life time earnings”.

“ Their introduction to their teaching career has been clouded by inferior pay and precarious contracts. Many of them earn a fraction of a fulltime salary,” ASTI president Ed Byrne said. “ASTI teachers who entered the profession from 2012 earn up to 21 per cent below the common teachers’ pay scale, or approximately €8,000 less per annum.”

The Government has insisted steps have been taken to close the gap between new entrant and more established teachers.

Public service union leaders are to hold a special meeting on Wednesday of next week in Belfast to consider their position on the Lansdowne Road pay agreement. A number of unions sought a special meeting of the public service committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions in the wake of the Labour Court recommendation last week which proposed pay increases worth morethan €40 million for gardaí.

The officers of the public service committee met Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe on Monday. Union leaders are understood to have told the Minister the pay offer for gardaí went beyond the terms of the Lansdowne Road deal.

Economic output

Mr O’Connor told RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke that changes in economic circumstances had led to changes between the Croke Park agreement, the Haddington Road agreement and the Lansdowne Road agreement.

“The primary thing that has changed is that there has been surpassed levels of economic output,” he said.

Asked about economic uncertainty due to Britain’s decision to leave the EU, Mr O’Connor said: “Brexit still has to play out. The UK economy didn’t collapse. If it plays out negatively we will have to be flexible in response.”

He maintained that the Government had the funds available to negotiate better pay deals with public servants. He called for a review of the Finance Bill and said the Government should change its position on property taxes, vulture funds and VAT for the hospitality sector.

The decision not to increase VAT in the hospitality sector was “a €650million gift” and he said it was reprehensible that the sector refused to negotiate increased wages for its employees.

The union boss said that public service pay increases will still be collectively bargained as if it was negotiated group by group it would be “gobbled up and leave nothing.”

“That’s why there is a need for the Government to go into negotiations immediately after Christmas. There is still time for the government to carve out money.”

Union leaders have argued that the Lansdowne Road accord cannot now run until its scheduled expiry date of September 2018 in the light of what they see as greater levels of increases being given to gardai outside of the accord than provided for those who have signed up to the agreement. They are seeking an acceleration of talks with the Government on a successor deal.