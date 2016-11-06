Glenroe actor Diarmaid Lawlor found after reported missing

Former Glenroe actor Diarmaid Lawlor (32) has been found after going missing for more than a week.

Mr Lawlor’s family issued an appeal on Saturday for assistance in tracing his whereabouts. He had last been seen on Friday, October 28th, at approximately 6pm on Synge Street, Dublin 8.

Gardaí in Kevin Street station confirmed on Sunday evening that Mr Lawlor had been located and thanked the public for their assistance.

Mr Lawlor is an actor who played the character Ricky in the RTÉ series Glenroe for a number of years. He was also involved with a number of plays in the Gate Theatre as a child and travelled to New York and Australia to take part in the Beckett festival.