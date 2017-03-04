Give Me a Crash Course In . . . Travellers and ethnicity

It has been a momentous week for the Travelling community. What’s happened?

On Wednesday night, after a 30-year campaign by Traveller groups, Taoiseach Enda Kenny formally recognised Travellers as a distinct ethnic group. He made a statement in the Dáil. “I wish now to formally recognise Travellers as an ethnic group. It is an historic day for our Travellers and a proud day for Ireland.” There was a standing ovation in the Dáil chamber and public gallery which was almost full with about 100 Travellers and supporters.

Why is it such a big deal for Travellers?

Travellers have always self-identified as a distinct minority in Ireland, with their own history, language, culture and way of life, but Irish as well. It is an identity they are proud of but have always felt was ignored, or worse despised, by Irish society.

They feel the official tone was set in 1963 with the publication of the Report of the Commission on Itinerancy. Until Wednesday, it was the last major Government statement on the community.

It spoke of the “presence in the country of itinerants in considerable numbers” and of the “social problems inherent in their way of life”.

It described how best to achieve their “absorption into the general community”, even giving serious consideration to the “solution” of “itinerant children being taken from their families and placed in institutions”. In one generation, it said, “itinerants as a class would disappear”.

Thankfully people don’t think like that any more. Do they?

Though most in official circles speak in more enlightened terms today, most Travellers feel little has really changed. They feel the continued failure of local authorities to provide adequate Traveller housing, of schools to retain many Traveller children beyond Junior Cert and the health system to address their appalling health outcomes, betrays how official Ireland would still rather Travellers just “go away” as an issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

This has led, they say, to a deep shame in their identity, which has been toxic, leading to many ills – including high suicide rates, low achievement in education, addiction, violence and poverty.

So how will recognising their ethnicity change any of that?

It will not give Travellers any new rights. However, as a recognised ethnic group, with its own particular needs and issues, they will have greater leverage in asserting rights they should already be enjoying – particularly in housing and education.

Importantly, it overturns the 1963 report. Recognition of their ethnicity respects Travellers’ right to exist, as Travellers. Wednesday night was, for Travellers, similar to what the marriage equality referendum was for our LGBT citizens.

But aren’t Travellers already recognised in equal status legislation?

Yes, they are recognised as a protected minority. But until now, they were not an ethnic minority.

Will this need any new legislation?

No. It simply required a statement of fact, on public record, in the Dáil.

If that’s all it took, why has it taken so long?

There has long been a view that Travellers are simply Irish and have no dual identity – in short that they should conform to “settled” life. There were also fears it would mean new rights, and new costs to the Exchequer. These fears at Government level were assuaged over the past few years.

Importantly, the Taoiseach became more engaged, having met Travellers and hearing their stories. He became increasingly convinced by his party colleague, Minister of State for Equality David Stanton, that it was the right thing to do.

So what will Travellers do now?

It is argued it is very much up to them now to “live up” to this new status and work with official Ireland to address their many issues.