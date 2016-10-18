Girl (3) and four adults found in back of lorry in Wexford

Five people, including a three-year-old girl, were found in the back of a lorry in New Ross, Co Wexford at the weekend, according to gardaí.

The girl, who is understood to be Kurdish, was found in the the lorry at O’Leary International in Marshmeadows with three men and one woman.

Sergeant Eddie Wilde said the people with the child, who are all aged in their 20s, were discovered at 6 pm having travelled from Cherbourg on the Oscar Wilde ferry the previous day into Rosslare Europort.

Noises from the back of the lorry alerted one of the company’s staff who contacted gardaí.

“They were all in good health but were taken for medical assessment to Wexford General Hospital as a precaution,” said Sgt Wilde.

They were then taken to Wexford Garda Station for questioning and transferred to Waterford where they are in accommodation as they apply for asylum seeker status.

“The matter is still under investigation. It is not known if they are related as the last names given are not similar,” Sgt Wilde said.

Wexford Chief Superintendent John Roche said there was an increased garda presence at Rosslare Europort, and numerous people had been found hiding in the back of lorries and trailers and under trailers.

“We search the majority of trucks coming into Rosslare Europort and we have found a lot of people who are sent back to France.”

The increased garda presence is also due to the heightened security threat posed by Islamist terrorism across the continent.

Last June, a cargo of applies valued at €18,500 owned by a Wexford company had to be destroyed after a refugee left a bottle of urine in the back of a trailer entering the country via Rosslare Europort.

Last February nine male refugees were discovered huddled inside the back of a truck in New Ross that had arrived at Rosslare Port. They had been hidden inside the trailer for at least two days.

Supt Roche said as a result of investigations several arrests had been made. He said several people who had false documents had been sent back to their outgoing port from Rosslare Europort.