Girl (10) dies after transatlantic flight diverted to Shannon

A 10-year-old girl has died after a transatlantic jet diverted to Shannon Airport on Christmas Eve.

The child was travelling on board Air Canada flight AC-868 from Toronto to London Heathrow at the time.

The Boeing 787-800 jet was west of Mayo when the crew advised air traffic controllers that they needed to divert and land as soon as possible. The crew opted to route to Shannon requesting that emergency medical services be standing by for their arrival.

The pilot reported they had a child in cardiac arrest on board. It’s understood that the young girl was travelling with three adult siblings.

An ambulance and rapid response advanced paramedic unit from Ennis were sent to the airport ahead of the flights arrival at 7.40pm.

The child was rushed to University Hospital Limerick but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The county coroner has been informed of the death while a post mortem examination will be arranged.

The flight continued its journey to London at 9.20pm.