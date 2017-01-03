Getting rid of your Christmas tree? Here’s where to go
The last of the turkey remnants are gone from the fridge, the extended family have finally vacated the spare room, you’re back in work and the diet began at 9am this morning.
However, the most depressing task of the year - taking down the decorations and disposing of that ageing Christmas tree - undoubtedly still lies on the horizon once you make it through the first few days back in working reality.
But where should you bring your tree?
Dublin City Council has advertised 11 centres across the capital where people can dispose of their trees from Tuesday, January 3rd till Sunday, January 2017.
These locations are:
Windmill Road Bring Centre, Crumlin, Dublin 12
Clontarf (car park on Clontarf Road beside former Traffic School), Dublin 3.
Gulistan Terrace Bring Centre, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Albert College Car Park, Glasnevin, Dublin 9
Oscar Traynor Road Bring Centre, Coolock, Dublin 5
Mellowes Park Depot (beside Dublin City Council Civic Centre, Mellowes Road, Finglas, Monday – Friday 8am-4pm and Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 4pm)
Pigeon House Road Recycling Centre, Ringsend, Dublin 4
Walkinstown Green ( at Church, Bunting Park, Dublin 12)
Milltown Car Park, Milltown Road, Dublin 6
Sandymount (Car Park at Martello Tower, Strand Road, Dublin 4)
Croke Park, Cusack Stand, Dublin 1 (via St.Joseph’s Avenue, also accepts WEE domestic and cardboard recycling, Monday – Friday 8am-8pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am – 4pm, 3rd – 19th January only.
Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council has opened Christmas tree recycling facilities from Tuesday to January 15th between 9.30am and 3.30pm at:
Blackrock Park Main Entrance
Cabinteely Park Car Park
Killiney Hill Car Park
Marlay Park, Grange Road Car Park
dlr Parks Depot, Sandyford Road, (Near Kilcross Estate)
Shanganagh Recycling Centre Car Park
West Pier Car Park, Dún Laoghaire.
South Dublin County Council opened 21 locations for Christmas tree recycling from Wednesday January 4th to January 13th at the following locations:
Lucan
Beechpark open space
Sarsfield Park open space
Haydens Lane Car Park in Griffeen Valley Park
Foxborough open space
Palmerstown
Glenaulin Park
Woodfarm Acres
Clondalkin
Corkagh Park (St Johns Road car park)
Corkagh Park (Green Isle car park at Caravan Park entrance)
Collinstown Park
Quarryvale Park
Foxdene open space
Grand Canal open space (junction of Bawnogue and Lockview roads)
Tallaght
Raheen open space (opposite Raheen Shopping Centre)
Seán Walsh Park - Storage area (behind Old Bawn Community College) near Parks Depot off Whitestown Way.
Greenhills
Tymon Park - Limekiln car park
Tymon Park - Tymon North Road car park
Old Bawn
Church car park (beside shopping centre)
Firhouse
Car park at Cherryfield (off the link road between Firhouse Road and Spawell Roundabout)
Car park at Dodder Valley Park, Firhouse Road opposite Woodlawn Estate
Rathfarnham
Rathfarnham Castle Park - car park
Saggart
Parks Depot on Mill Lane
Cork City Council has opened a number of locationsacross the city where Christmas trees can be deposited free of charge between Tuesday, January 3rd and Saturday, January 28th.
These are:
Civic Amenity Recycling Centre, Kinsale Road
Ballinlough Park (adjacent to Gus Healy Swimming Pool)
Clashduv Park, Togher (adjacent to bring site)
The green at the junction of Murmount Road and Iona Road, Montenotte
The green adjacent to the Sam Allen Sports Complex, Knockfree Avenue
Cork City Council has warned that people found disposing of Christmas trees at sites other than the above-mentioned will be fined.
Galway City Council will provide a service between Saturday, January 7th and Monday, Saturday 14th for Christmas tree recycling at Hunters Depot, Lough Rusheen on the Barna Road and at Merlin Woods Depot in Doughiska.
Kilkenny County Council will open a number of Christmas tree drop off points from January 6th to 16th in the following locations.
Dunmore Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre
Fair Green Car Park, Graiguenamanagh
Adjacent to the Bottle Banks in Bennettsbridge
Quay Car Park, Thomastown
Mooncoin, outside the new graveyard
Piltown Pound Car Park, Piltown
Old Newrath Area Office Car Park
Entrance to Assumption Place, Urlingford
The Square, Freshford
Fair Green, Ballyragget
Castlecomer Council Yard, Donaguile
Donegal County Council hasset up 16 Christmas tree recycling locations throughout the county where people can bring their trees from January 5th to 21st. They are:
Carndonagh Recycling Centre
Nailors Row Car Park, Buncrana
Council Chip Depot
Council Chip Depot
Letterkenny Recycling Centre
Council Machinery Yard
Milford Recycling Centre
Council Yard, Gortnamucklagh
Dungloe Recycling Centre
Council Chip Yard, Coshclady
Kilult Quarry
Stranorlar Recycling Centre
Council Yard, Bridge Street
Laghey Recycling Centre
Council Yard, The Rock
Sea Front Car Park