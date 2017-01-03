Getting rid of your Christmas tree? Here’s where to go

The last of the turkey remnants are gone from the fridge, the extended family have finally vacated the spare room, you’re back in work and the diet began at 9am this morning.

However, the most depressing task of the year - taking down the decorations and disposing of that ageing Christmas tree - undoubtedly still lies on the horizon once you make it through the first few days back in working reality.

But where should you bring your tree?

Dublin City Council has advertised 11 centres across the capital where people can dispose of their trees from Tuesday, January 3rd till Sunday, January 2017.

These locations are:

Windmill Road Bring Centre, Crumlin, Dublin 12

Clontarf (car park on Clontarf Road beside former Traffic School), Dublin 3.

Gulistan Terrace Bring Centre, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Albert College Car Park, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

Oscar Traynor Road Bring Centre, Coolock, Dublin 5

Mellowes Park Depot (beside Dublin City Council Civic Centre, Mellowes Road, Finglas, Monday – Friday 8am-4pm and Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 4pm)

Pigeon House Road Recycling Centre, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Walkinstown Green ( at Church, Bunting Park, Dublin 12)

Milltown Car Park, Milltown Road, Dublin 6

Sandymount (Car Park at Martello Tower, Strand Road, Dublin 4)

Croke Park, Cusack Stand, Dublin 1 (via St.Joseph’s Avenue, also accepts WEE domestic and cardboard recycling, Monday – Friday 8am-8pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am – 4pm, 3rd – 19th January only.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council has opened Christmas tree recycling facilities from Tuesday to January 15th between 9.30am and 3.30pm at:

Blackrock Park Main Entrance

Cabinteely Park Car Park

Killiney Hill Car Park

Marlay Park, Grange Road Car Park

dlr Parks Depot, Sandyford Road, (Near Kilcross Estate)

Shanganagh Recycling Centre Car Park

West Pier Car Park, Dún Laoghaire.

South Dublin County Council opened 21 locations for Christmas tree recycling from Wednesday January 4th to January 13th at the following locations:

Lucan

Beechpark open space

Sarsfield Park open space

Haydens Lane Car Park in Griffeen Valley Park

Foxborough open space

Palmerstown

Glenaulin Park

Woodfarm Acres

Clondalkin

Corkagh Park (St Johns Road car park)

Corkagh Park (Green Isle car park at Caravan Park entrance)

Collinstown Park

Quarryvale Park

Foxdene open space

Grand Canal open space (junction of Bawnogue and Lockview roads)

Tallaght

Raheen open space (opposite Raheen Shopping Centre)

Seán Walsh Park - Storage area (behind Old Bawn Community College) near Parks Depot off Whitestown Way.

Greenhills

Tymon Park - Limekiln car park

Tymon Park - Tymon North Road car park

Old Bawn

Church car park (beside shopping centre)

Firhouse

Car park at Cherryfield (off the link road between Firhouse Road and Spawell Roundabout)

Car park at Dodder Valley Park, Firhouse Road opposite Woodlawn Estate

Rathfarnham

Rathfarnham Castle Park - car park

Saggart

Parks Depot on Mill Lane

Cork City Council has opened a number of locationsacross the city where Christmas trees can be deposited free of charge between Tuesday, January 3rd and Saturday, January 28th.

These are:

Civic Amenity Recycling Centre, Kinsale Road

Ballinlough Park (adjacent to Gus Healy Swimming Pool)

Clashduv Park, Togher (adjacent to bring site)

The green at the junction of Murmount Road and Iona Road, Montenotte

The green adjacent to the Sam Allen Sports Complex, Knockfree Avenue

Cork City Council has warned that people found disposing of Christmas trees at sites other than the above-mentioned will be fined.

Galway City Council will provide a service between Saturday, January 7th and Monday, Saturday 14th for Christmas tree recycling at Hunters Depot, Lough Rusheen on the Barna Road and at Merlin Woods Depot in Doughiska.

Kilkenny County Council will open a number of Christmas tree drop off points from January 6th to 16th in the following locations.

Dunmore Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre

Fair Green Car Park, Graiguenamanagh

Adjacent to the Bottle Banks in Bennettsbridge

Quay Car Park, Thomastown

Mooncoin, outside the new graveyard

Piltown Pound Car Park, Piltown

Old Newrath Area Office Car Park

Entrance to Assumption Place, Urlingford

The Square, Freshford

Fair Green, Ballyragget

Castlecomer Council Yard, Donaguile

Donegal County Council hasset up 16 Christmas tree recycling locations throughout the county where people can bring their trees from January 5th to 21st. They are:

Carndonagh Recycling Centre

Nailors Row Car Park, Buncrana

Council Chip Depot

Council Chip Depot

Letterkenny Recycling Centre

Council Machinery Yard

Milford Recycling Centre

Council Yard, Gortnamucklagh

Dungloe Recycling Centre

Council Chip Yard, Coshclady

Kilult Quarry

Stranorlar Recycling Centre

Council Yard, Bridge Street

Laghey Recycling Centre

Council Yard, The Rock

Sea Front Car Park