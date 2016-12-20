Gerry Adams says ‘cash for ash’ row ‘not going away’

Sinn Féin has maintained the pressure on Arlene Foster to step aside as First Minister – pending the outcome of an independent investigation into the flawed renewable heat incentive (RHI) scheme.

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams said on Tuesday the issue is “not going away”.

While the controversy over the so-called “cash for ash” scheme appears politically parked until the Northern Assembly returns on January 16th, Mr Adams made a point on Tuesday of repeating that Ms Foster should step down pending an investigation.

Ms Foster has insisted she will not stand aside.

If both Sinn Féin and Ms Foster hold to their positions then there is a real chance that the Northern Assembly and Executive will collapse and Assembly elections be held early in 2017.

Sinn Féin has called for an inquiry into the scheme, a plan to recoup some of the projected multi-million overspend on the scheme, and for Ms Foster to vacate the First Minister’s office.

The DUP has more or less conceded the first two demands, with the Sinn Féin Finance Minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir and the DUP Economy Minister in discussions on how to clawback some of the subsidies.

Mr Adams, who was at Parliament Buildings, Stormont on Monday to monitor the no confidence motion in the First Minister which she survived, said on Tuesday that Ms Foster should step aside.

“The DUP’s handling of this scandal at the Assembly was a shambles. The approach adopted by the DUP is only deepening the crisis and further undermining the institutions,” he said. “All of this underlines the need for the DUP First Minister to step aside while the investigation is ongoing.”

“Sinn Féin has tabled a motion to get to the truth and restore confidence in the institutions. That will be debated in the Assembly in January. This issue is not going away. The DUP should use the time over the Christmas period wisely and do the right thing.

“The ongoing renewable heat incentive scandal in the north will cost around £400 million over the next 20 years. That is much-needed funds that should go to support public services at a time of Tory party cuts.”

The DUP, responding to the prospects of the controversy leading to an election, said that people did not want the political institutions undermined.

“The DUP are focused on working for the people of Northern Ireland. This includes working on proposals which will significantly reduce the financial burden of the RHI scheme,” said a party spokeswoman. “We believe that this is what the public want to see, rather than instability and uncertainty.”