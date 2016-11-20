Gay Byrne to miss radio show over cancer concerns

Gay Byrne has told listeners to his radio show on RTÉ’s Lyric FM that he will not be on air next week as he has to go into hospital for tests after doctors discovered what they fear is prostate cancer which may have spread into his lower back.

As his programme was ending on Sunday and he was handing over to Evelyn Grant, the veteran broadcaster said he would not be doing his show next week because he had to go into hospital.

When his fellow Lyric presenter asked what was the matter, Byrne revealed that he might have prostate cancer.

“We are going into hospital because they think they may have discovered a bit of cancer in the prostate and they are afraid it might have moved up into the small of the back so I am into hospital for all sorts of tests,” he said.

He did not go into any more detail although appeared philosophical when she wished him well.

“I’ve had the most wonderful, fantastic, robust, good health all my broadcasting life,” he said. “It’s my turn now ... Many, many people much worse off. Thank you for your good wishes.”

Since his retirement, the 82-year-old former Late Late Show host has continued to broadcast on radio with a weekly show on Lyric FM every Sunday.

He also continued his Meaning of Life television series, which features interviews with public figures about their beliefs.

He suffered a heart attack last Christmas, prompting speculation that he would take a step back from broadcasting.

An RTÉ spokeswoman wished Byrne a “speedy recovery” and expressed the hope that he would be “back on air in the coming weeks”.