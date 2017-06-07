Gardai search house in Cork in missing woman investigation

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a woman missing since late March have begun searching a house in Youghal in Co Cork.

Tina Satchwell (45) has been missing from her home on Grattan Street in Youghal since March 20th and gardaí have becoming increasingly concerned about her.

Ms Satchwell, who is originally Tina Dingivan from Fermoy, was reported missing by husband, Richard Satchwell to gardaí in Youghal on March 24th.

Gardaí have made inquiries with Ms Satchwell’s family in Fermoy and with friends in both Youghal and Fermoy but have been unable to find any trace of the woman.

This morning Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination of Ms Satchwell’s house in Youghal as a preliminary step in the garda investigation into her disappearance.

Gardaí have also begun examining Ms Satchwell’s mobile phone records and bank accounts to see if there has been any activity on either since she was reported missing in March. They said Ms Satchwell has no history of going missing from home and they have described such behaviour as “out of character ” for the woman who is currently unemployed.

Ms Satchwell, who is described as 5’6’’, of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes, has been living in the seaside town for approximately two years. Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information that can assist them trace Ms Satchwell to contact Midleton Garda Station on (021) 4621550 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.