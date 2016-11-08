Garda support unit vehicles rammed by car in Co Louth

Two Garda vehicles belonging to the Regional Support Unit were rammed by a stolen car at Carlingford, Co Louth on Monday night.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested at the scene in the Millgrange area and are being detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The arrests followed two burglaries in the Carlingford area the first of which took place in the Willville area of Carlingford. As part of Operation Thor which is directed against rural crime, uniformed gardaí on patrol arrived at Willville and recovered a car which had been stolen earlier on Monday.

A second burglary was reported nearby and a Toyota car was stolen from that location.

Gardaí from the Regional Support Unit assisted in this investigation and attempted to stop the Toyota car at Millgrange, Carlingford. The car then rammed the two Garda vehicles.

Investigations are continuing.

Under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act the men may be detained for up to 24 hours before being charged or released.