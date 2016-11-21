Garda says Noirín O’Sullivan’s email devices are secure

An Garda Síochána has said it is satisfied with the security of Garda Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan’s communications devices following a report that she used a private email account for official correspondence.

The Sunday Times reported that a cloud storage account linked to Ms O’Sullivan’s private email account was among those compromised in 2012 when hackers attacked online storage service Dropbox.

Gardaí are not allowed to use commercial email accounts for official or corporate business, the newspaper said. Gmail accounts are set up on Garda phones and tablet computers but they are not to be used for official correspondence.

A Garda statement said the force “has strict security controls in relation to the use and access to Garda IT systems”.

It said: “Devices issued to the commissioner are secured by secure connections and utilise strong encryption technologies.

“Access to the Pulse database on any Garda Síochána devices is segregated by secure containers which does not store any Garda data on the device. This is coupled with strong users password policies and strong authentication.

“An Garda Síochána is satisfied that the Commissioner’s devices are secure and are not compromised.”