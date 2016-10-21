Garda pay row: Sergeants, inspectors refuse to use Pulse

A campaign of industrial action has begun in An Garda Síochána with members of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) refusing to log on to the Pulse computer system.

The action will escalate further in weeks ahead with members of the AGSI and the Garda Representative Association (GRA) scheduled to stage four days of full strike action in November.

Two thousand sergeants and inspectors will join the 10,500 rank-and-file gardaí in 24-hour strikes from 7am on the four Fridays in November; 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th.

The industrial action is due to a pay dispute – the AGSI has lodged a 16.5 per cent pay restoration claim – and access to the State’s industrial relations mechanisms.

Department of Justice officials were scheduled to hold talks with the AGSI and the GRA on Thursday and Friday.

The Department of Justice said Garda authorities will take whatever measures they can to ensure the best possible policing service is in place during planned Garda strikes.

It is understood the Garda staff bodies engaging in four days of industrial action will supply personnel for a skeletal contingency policing plan but only enough to cope with extreme emergencies.