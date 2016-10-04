Garda inquiry as bodies of two elderly brothers found in Dublin house

Gardaí have begun an inquiry after the bodies of two elderly men were found in a Dublin house on Tuesday.

One of them is believed to have been dead in the property for some time.

The pair, who were brothers, were discovered dead in the house on the Millrose estate in the Bluebell area of the city.

The remains have been removed to the City Morgue, Marino, north Dublin, where postmortems were expected to begin on Wednesday morning.

Garda sources said while the nature of the inquiry would not be decided until the postmortems were completed, it does not appear that foul play was a factor.

It is believed that one of the men may have died some time ago and that his brother did not alert the authorities, with the dead body remaining in the house while the surviving brother continued to live there.

The other brother had not been seen since last Friday and the Garda was alerted today when neighbours became concerned.

Gardaí went to the house and found both men dead, one of whose remains was in a much further advanced state of decomposition than the other man.

It is believed the man who died first may have largely ran the household. When he died his brother did not alert the authorities and it appears he began neglecting himself before dying at some stage since last Friday.

Neighbours believed both of the men were deaf.