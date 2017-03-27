Garda Commissioner to make public statement over crisis

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan is to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon in an attempt to defuse the latest controversy to hit the force.

Ms O’Sullivan met Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald in the Department of Justice on Monday morning for around two hours.

They discussed the fallout from the disclosure that a million breath tests recorded by An Garda Síochána had never taken place.

Political pressure is increasing on Ms O’Sullivan, with Sinn Féin on Monday morning publishing a motion of no confidence in the Commissioner. The motion will be taken in the Dáil next week.

Fianna Fáil has called on Ms O’Sullivan to plainly set out the facts of how the issue arose. It says it cannot express confidence in Ms O’Sullivan unless she provides clarity.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said there is “an opportunity for the Commissioner to set out all of the facts”.

Speaking in Tralee this morning, Mr Kenny said: “I do expect that the Commissioner will outline for the Minister for Justice the facts, as can be put in the public domain, the facts that are available to her.”

Government sources speculated that the prospects of the Garda Commissioner surviving the week are “50-50” and said Ms O’Sullivan acknowledges there is a need for her to take public responsibility.

It is also expected that the Commissioner will appear before the Oireachtas Justice Committee on Wednesday.

Jonathan O’Brien, Sinn Féin’s justice spokesman, said the Government should use the powers available to it under the Garda Síochána Act of 2005 to remove Ms O’Sullivan from office.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss the controversy on Tuesday.