Garda appeals for information about missing Coolock man

An Garda Síochána is seeking the public’s help in tracing 27-year-old Jason White from Coolock who has been missing for the past month.

Mr White is 5ft 7ins tall with short fair hair and of medium build. When last seen he was wearing a blue tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms and runners.

He is known to frequent the Kilmainham and Rialto areas of Dublin.

Anyone who has seen him or can assist in locating him is asked to contact Coolock Garda station on 01-6664200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.