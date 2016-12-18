Garda appeal over two men missing in Dublin and Leitrim

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of two 25-year-old men who were last seen on Friday in Dublin and Leitrim respectively.

Mehdi Hasan (25) was last seen on Leeson Street at approximatley 4 am on Friday, December 16th 2016.

He is described as being 5ft 5in height, of slim build, clean shaven with brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a charcoal black blazer, a blue long sleeved shirt, black jeans and brown shoes.

Gardaí are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him or who can assist in locating him to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

In Co Leitrim, gardaí are concerned for the welfare of Dariusz Wieslaw Kawecki (25), who has been missing from his home at Carrigallen, since midday, Friday 16th December 2016.

He is described as being 6ft 4in in height, of slim build with a shaved head. When last seen he was wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured top. He was also carrying a grey rucksack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071 9650510, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111, or any Garda station.