Garda appeal for help to find Dublin man missing over two weeks

Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing a 57-year-old man who was last seen near his home in Phibsboro, Dublin on Tuesday April 11th.

Oliver Watchorn, is described as being 190.5cm (6ft 3’’) tall, of broad build with short grey hair and a light moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on (01) 666 8600.