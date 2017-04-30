Garda appeal after cyclist dies from collision in Cork

Gardaí in Co Cork have appealed for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision earlier this month following the death of a cyclist in hospital over the weekend.

Artist Robert Ball (64) was seriously injured when he was struck by a car while cycling at Lissanoohig some 3km from Skibbereen at about midday on Friday, April 21st.

Mr Ball, who was English but had been living in Kilcoe near Skibbereen for many years, was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

But he died in hospital on Saturday and gardaí, who have already spoken to the driver of the car involved in the crash, have now issued a renewed appeal for witnesses.

Gardaí appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at either Skibbereen Garda station on 028-23088 or Clonakility Garda station on 023 -8821570