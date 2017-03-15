Gardaí warn of future ‘disquiet’ over impact of pension reforms

Rank-and-file gardaí have warned that the State is likely to soon face legal action over how ill health and injuries caused by their work are addressed.

In a submission to the Public Service Pay Commission, the Garda Representative Association (GRA) also forecast “growing disquiet” in the years ahead as the impact of changes to pension arrangements for gardaí recruited since 1995 became apparent as they approached retirement.

The GRA argued that the real value of garda pensions had declined since 1995, and that “lip service” was being paid to health and well-being of its members.

“Garda management does not provide even a system for properly recording the number of assaults on its employees, nor the full impact of injuries at work. Risk assessment is minimal or absent, and there is no occupational health policy or programme.

“As a practical alternative the State simply provides a Garda compensation scheme for those injuries on duty that may have long-term implications for quality of life – a once-off payment that arbitrarily evaluates any future consequences.”

The GRA said there was no official occupational health programme in An Garda Síochána, and little or no collation of data relating to illness and injuries.

It said as compensation “arbitrary sums” were dispensed through the Garda compensation scheme for more serious physical injuries that were regarded as being an occupational hazard.

Serious legal challenge

“This is simply not good enough, and is awaiting serious legal challenge for the lack of either effective occupational health or occupational injuries policies and procedures.”

The GRA said that shift work – a core component of policing – was “detrimental to health”, and gave rise to increased risk of conditions such as type II diabetes, cardiovascular disease and breast, bowel and prostate cancer.

“We have a strong indication that a combination of occupational stress, heightened risk and shift work patterns have a detrimental effect on the life expectancy for police officers – and the quality of life in both the physical and psychological well-being is being negatively impacted.

“We do not believe this is properly accounted for in any quantitative analysis of the monetary value of garda pensions.”

The GRA said that for those recruited prior to 1995, pensions were available after the age of 50, and were based on final salary, with those retiring receiving 50 per cent of their previous salary and a lump sum of 1.5 times of salary.

Social welfare element

“For post-1996 entrants, the Garda pension is now deemed to include a social welfare element (€12, 434/year). This portion of the Garda pension is removed should the retired garda take up further employment.

“For post-2004 entrants, the minimum retirement age increased from 50 to 55 years. In 2013, a new career average pension scheme was introduced.”

The GRA said that when a garda now left the Garda college for a station they were promised a policing career that could be just 20 years in duration if they joined at the maximum age of 35, or 37 years if they joined at the minimum age of 18. “Both are significantly different from those recruited prior to 1995.”

The GRA said the first tranche of gardaí who were taken on after 1995 would begin to retire from 2025. It said the post-2004 entrants could begin to retire a year earlier in 2024 if they were recruited at the maximum age.

“The first retirees will only attain half pension entitlement, somewhat equivalent to income support. As the dates loom closer we envisage a growing disquiet as these members consider their future prospects and security.”