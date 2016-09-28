Gardaí to discuss emergency motions after vote for industrial action

Members of the Garda Representative Association are to discuss emergency motions at a special delegate conference in Co Offaly this morning.

Around 200 divisional representatives were meeting in Tullamore to ratify Pat Ennis’ appointment as GRA General Secretary but last Friday’s proposals between the GRA and the Department of Justice were always likely to overshadow the event.

The delegates from the 31 divisional areas have now suspended standing orders (the procedures of a meeting) to discuss emergency motions from four garda divisions.

The motions follow yesterday’s ballot which indicated the overwhelming willingness of members to take part in industrial action.

The emergency motions are critical of the last Friday’s proposals and there was also criticism of the team who negotiated them.

The Meath Division motion states: “We call on the conference to reject the final draft agreement received by the Garda Representative Association on Friday the 23rd September 2016 and that in light of the overwhelming result in the ballot on industrial action, that the Garda Representative Association immediately proceed with actions mandated in the ballot result in an effort to restore the pay of our members.”

The Sligo/Leitrim Division states that: “Members from Sligo/Leitrim propose that the current pay negotiation team, having failed the mandate given to them by the membership, be disbanded and that any future pay negotiations be addressed by a new team.”

The Cavan/Monaghan motion states that: “Given yesterday’s overwhelming mandate for industry action and the negative reaction to the pay deal, that conference debates both issues and chooses an appropriate tangible course of action that accurately reflects the wishes of our members.”

The Cork City Division: “That conference directs the central executive committee not to proceed with any ballot of our members on the current pay/LRA(Landsdowne Road Agreement) proposal as to do so would be detrimental to the interests of the Garda Representative Association and its aims.”