Gardaí silent on complaint of blasphemy against Stephen Fry

Gardaí have said they will not comment on a complaint of blasphemy reportedly made against Stephen Fry.

A member of the public contacted gardaí after the English comedian, actor and writer spoke about God during an interview with RTÉ in February 2015.

The individual alleged Mr Fry’s comments were in breach of the Defamation Act.

“We are not commenting on an ongoing investigation,” said a spokeswoman for the Garda.

Video

The footage, which showed Fry quizzed by Gay Byrne, went viral after it was aired and has now been seen more than seven million times on YouTube.

Asked what he would say if he was confronted by God, Fry replied: “How dare you create a world in which there is such misery that is not our fault. It’s not right. It’s utterly, utterly evil. Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid God who creates a world which is so full of injustice and pain?”

Questioned on how he would react if he was locked outside the pearly gates, he responded: “I would say, ‘Bone cancer in children? What’s that about?’ Because the God who created this universe, if it was created by God, is quite clearly a maniac, utter maniac. Totally selfish. We have to spend our life on our knees thanking him? What kind of God would do that?”

The offence of blasphemy, included in the Defamation Act, is punishable by a fine of €25,000 under Irish law.

In a statement on Saturday, Atheist Ireland welcomed the Garda investigation, because it highlighted “a law that is silly, silencing, and dangerous”.

“It is a silly law because it suggests that the creator of the universe needs the Oireachtas to protect its feelings,” said Michael Nugent, chairman of Atheist Ireland. “It is a silencing law because many Irish media outlets are self-censoring themselves to avoid the possibility of being prosecuted. And it is a dangerous law because the Islamic States at the United Nations use western blasphemy laws to justify their own blasphemy laws, for which they execute people.”