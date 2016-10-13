Gardaí seek witnesses after woman in 70s hit by a car

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic incident in Donaghmede, Co Dublin today in which a woman was badly hurt.

The female pedestrian in her 70s was seriously injured when she was struck by a car on Grange Road, Donaghmede at 10.05am and taken to Beaumont Hospital, where she is in a serious condition.

The male driver and female passenger of the car, both in their late 60s, were uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information, particularly those who were in the area of the Holy Trinity Church this morning or the Donaghmede Shopping Centre, to contact them at Coolock Garda station on 01-6664200.