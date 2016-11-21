Gardaí seek witnesses after woman dies in van accident

Gardaí in Galway have appealed for witnesses after a young woman died in a freak accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The woman in her early 20s died after falling from a van when the back doors of the vehicle opened as it was turning at a junction near Moycullen, about 10km west of Galway city.

It is understood there were seven people in the van at the time of the accident, which happened at 2.20am at the junction with Barna Road on the N59 between Galway and Moycullen.

Gardaí believe that two people were in the front of the vehicle, with five others in the rear of the van when the tragedy happened.

The deceased woman, Cliodhna Thornton from Coismeig mór, Furbo, died from injuries she suffered when she fell from the vehicle.

A second woman was injured when she too fell from the vehicle as it turned on to Barna Road. She was taken to University Hospital Galway where her condition was described as stable.

A postmortem is due to be carried out on the body of the deceased young woman.

Her parents, Seán and Ann, are well known in the area and are deeply involved in initiatives in the local community.

Condolences

The Barna-Furbo hurling club has also issued a statement expressing its condolences to the Thornton family.

“Club Iománaíochta Bearna-na Forbacha wish to express our deepest condolences to the Thornton family of Coismeig mór on the tragic and untimely death of Cliodhna,” it said.

“Cliodhna’s parents Seán and Ann are hardworking stalwarts of our club for many years, and both of her brothers Cormac and Cian are involved with the club as players since a young age.

“The thoughts and prayers of all in the club are with the Thornton family. As a club and a community we share in their sense of loss and offer any support we can to assist the family during this difficult time.”

None of the other five occupants of the vehicle was injured. They have been helping gardaí with their investigation of the tragedy.

It is understood the group had been attending a social event earlier that night.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

Gardaí at Salthill (091-514720) have appealed for witnesses and are anxious to speak to anyone who was travelling on the N59 Galway-Moycullen road or the Barna-Moycullen road, between 1.45am and 3.15am on Sunday morning.

The road was closed to facilitate Garda forensic collision investigators but it has since been reopened.

Ms Thornton is the 10th person to die on Galway roads in 2016 and her death occurred on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.