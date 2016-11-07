Gardaí seek man in connection with murder of Dubliner

Gardaí investigating the murder of a Dublin man have issued a description of a man they wish to question.

Anthony “Tony” Rogers (61) was found on the floor of his apartment in Robinson’s Court off Cork Street in Dublin. He suffered multiple stab wounds and was brought to St James’s Hospital where he died a short time later. Mr Rodgers was a wheelchair user who lived alone.

A postmortem is being carried out.

The incident occurred between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday. A murder investigation has begun and an incident room has been set up at Kevin Street Garda station.

Supt Patrick McMenamin said gardaí were keeping an open mind as to the motives for the murder.

Gardaí are looking to speak to a man who wore a grey hoodie, a beige baseball cap, navy tracksuit bottoms and white runners. He may have had the hoodie up at times over his baseball cap.

Supt McMenamin said the person gardaí were looking for was not necessarily the same person who carried out the murder.

Technical examination

The ground floor apartment where Mr Rogers was stabbed to death remained sealed off on Monday afternoon for a technical examination.

The scene of the incident is a flats complex for senior citizens, according to local Sinn Féin councillor Críona Ní Dhálaigh, who said residents were living in fear.

“It’s been very, very disturbing and harrowing for the residents that live there. The whole purpose of an older person’s accommodation is that it gives security,” she said.

“ It’s causing huge concern among the residents there and their families,” she added.

It is the second violent death to have occurred in the Robinson’s Court complex for senior citizens in the space of a decade after 80-year-old Vincent Plunkett was fatally stabbed in 2006.

Gerard Brady, a 22-year-old homeless man, was later charged over the murder, but died in custody in the Midlands Prison the following year.