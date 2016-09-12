Gardaí seek help tracing missing boy (13)
Daud Hassan last seen close to GPO in Dublin on Monday morning
Daud Hassan, aged 13, who went missing near the GPO in Dublin on Monday morning.
Gardaí have asked the public’s help in tracing a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Dublin yesterday (Monday).
Daud Hassan was last seen close to the GPO on O’Connell St at about 11.35am.
A Garda spokesman said the boy is of Somalian background and is 5ft 5in(165cm), of medium build with brown hair.
He was wearing a full-length white tunic, blue jeans and a red sash around his shoulder. He does not speak any English.
Daud’s family and Gardaí are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda station, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.