Gardaí seek help tracing missing boy (13)

Gardaí have asked the public’s help in tracing a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Dublin yesterday (Monday).

Daud Hassan was last seen close to the GPO on O’Connell St at about 11.35am.

A Garda spokesman said the boy is of Somalian background and is 5ft 5in(165cm), of medium build with brown hair.

He was wearing a full-length white tunic, blue jeans and a red sash around his shoulder. He does not speak any English.

Daud’s family and Gardaí­ are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda station, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.