Gardaí seek help in tracing missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Craig Madden (16) of Palmerstown Woods, Clondalkin, Co Dublin, was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen at Moyle Park College in Clondalkin.

Craig is believed to be wearing a light blue shirt, navy trousers, navy jumper and a green coat with a fur-lined hood. He is also carrying a school bag.

He is 178 cm (5 feet 10 inches) in height, of broad build and has short brown hair combed over on top with a parting on the left. He has blue eyes anda fair complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600.