Gardaí rescue man from buring house in Co Monaghan
Male was trapped in upper floor until two guards got ladder from nearby home
The man was treated by ambulance personnel but was not hospitalised. Photograph: iStock
A man escaped a burning house in Co Monaghan after gardaí rescued him using a ladder from a neighbouring home.
At 2.45am on Friday gardaí at Castleblayney received a report of a fire and a man trapped at a house in Upper Bree.
Two officers went immediately to the scene and on arrival found a man, in his 40s, trapped in an upper room.
They located a ladder at a nearby house and used it to rescue him. He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel but was not taken to hospital.