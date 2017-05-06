Gardaí rescue man from buring house in Co Monaghan

A man escaped a burning house in Co Monaghan after gardaí rescued him using a ladder from a neighbouring home.

At 2.45am on Friday gardaí at Castleblayney received a report of a fire and a man trapped at a house in Upper Bree.

Two officers went immediately to the scene and on arrival found a man, in his 40s, trapped in an upper room.

They located a ladder at a nearby house and used it to rescue him. He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel but was not taken to hospital.