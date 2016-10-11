Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal Westmeath crash

Gardaí­ in Westmeath have renewed their appeal for witnesses to a car crash that claimed the lives of two women at the weekend.

Two cars and a truck were involved in the collision Hiskinstown, Delvin on Saturday afternoon.

A 38-year-old woman, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of that car, a 25-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar. She was pronounced dead on Saturday night.

The woman driving the second car was airlifted to Tallaght hospital in a serious condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Gardaí have again appealed for witnesses, in particular for anyone who may have been on the N52 between Delvin and Mullingar between 3pm and 3.30pm on Saturday, to contact them at Mullingar station on 044 9384000.

The Garda Confidential Line is also available on 1800 666111.