Gardaí release two men arrested over Fermoy death

Gardaí investigating a fatal assault in Fermoy in north Cork are to prepare a file on the matter for the Director of Public Prosecutions after releasing without charge two men questioned about the attack.

Gardaí released a 43-year-old man being held in Mallow Garda station just before 2pm while a second man (29) who was being detained in Fermoy Garda station, was released shortly before 4pm.

Officers will now prepare a file for the DPP in relation to the matter.

Both men, who are Polish nationals and work for a haulage company, were arrested for assaulting 40-year-old Slovakian Ludovit Pasztor.

Mr Pasztor lived with his wife and two daughters, aged 15 and 11, at Glencullen on the Duntaheen Road in Fermoy.

He was pronounced dead at the truck stop at the rear of the Amber filling station on the Dublin Road at around 10.30pm on Tuesday night after he and a Polish friend became involved in a fight with the two Polish truck drivers.

Mr Pasztor and his friend left the scene but returned some 20 minutes later armed with a metal bar. The weapon was taken from them during the fight and used to attack Mr Pasztor who received a single fatal blow to the head.

Mr Pastor’s friend’s arms and legs were injured and he was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital but he spoke briefly to gardaí and pointed out the two truck drivers to gardaí who spoke to them initially as witnesses.

However, gardaí arrested the two men around 4am on Wednesday for questioning about an offence of assault causing harm under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act.

Both men were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and questioned throughout Wednesday and again on Thursday morning before being released.

Forensic tests

A Garda source said they were hoping that forensic tests on a metal bar, which was recovered at the scene, would assist them in identifying who struck the fatal blow while they have also begun examining CCTV footage from the garage at the time of the assault.

Mr Pasztor had come to Ireland in 2010 and had worked in Kepak Meats in Watergrasshill and later in Silver Pail Dairy in Fermoy but had left to become a full-time carer for his wife who is seriously ill.

Meanwhile his friend, a Polish man in his late 30s, was discharged from Cork University Hospital on Wednesday.