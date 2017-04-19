Gardaí release photos of clothing to help identify Bray body

Gardaí in Co Wicklow are renewing their appeal for the public’s assistance in trying to identify a man whose body was found on Bray beach last month.

He is described as white, approximately early 40s, blue eyes, very slim build, with dark brown hair greying around the temple. His height is 6ft 1in, or 186cm, and weight 60.1kg, or 9.5 stone.

He had no marks or tattoos on his body, which was found on the beach on Monday, March 27th.

Pictures of his clothes have been released. These comprise of a green and brown camouflage jacket, blue jeans and black runner boots. He was found with a brown and green camouflage rucksack. A pair of glasses was also found.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01-6665300, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.