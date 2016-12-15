Gardaí recover two firearms during Cork investigation

Gardaí have recovered two firearms and a quantity of ammunition during a search of a house in Cobh, east Cork, as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of dissident republicans in Cork.

Three men were arrested – one aged 50, one aged 36 and a third man in his 40s – during a planned raid on a house at Chestnut Drive, Cluain Ard in Cobh shortly before 8pm on Wednesday night.

During a search of the house, gardaí recovered a sawn-off shotgun and a handgun, as well as a quantity of ammunition for both weapons. The items were removed for forensic and ballistic tests.

The three men were arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act which allows for detention for up to 72 hours.

Two of the men were brought to Cobh Garda Station for questioning while the third was detained at Midleton Garda Station.

Gardaí said the arrests of the three men were not directly related to the murder of former self-styled Chief of Staff of the Real IRA Aidan O’Driscoll (37) who was fatally injured when he was shot four times on the Old Commons Road in Blackpool on December 7th.

Car searched

“These men have not been arrested for questioning about the murder of Mr O’Driscoll – these arrests are part on ongoing investigation into the activities of dissident republicans in the Cork area and they are not directly linked to events in Blackpool,” said a Garda source.

It’s understood that two of the men live in Cork city and had travelled to Cobh to meet the third man. The two men were brought there by a woman in her 30s who was questioned by gardaí at the scene.

She was not arrested after her car was searched by detectives.

It’s understood that the three men are suspected of being members of the New IRA, a dissident republican organisation established by former members of the Real IRA, the Republican Action Against Drugs and some former members of the Provisional IRA.

According to Garda sources, Aidan O’Driscoll had aligned himself with the New IRA after suffering minor injuries in a punishment shooting by the Real IRA in 2013 after he was stood down as the so-called Chief of Staff of the Real IRA for “unrepublican conduct.”

Guard of honour

It’s understood at least two of the three men arrested would have been involved with Mr O’Driscoll when he was in the Real IRA and he would have aligned himself with them when they left to form a unit of the New IRA in Cork three years ago.

Meanwhile, Mr O’Driscoll’s funeral is due to take place at St Oliver’s Church on Dublin Hill near his home at Glen Heights Park in Ballyvolane with gardaí expected to provide tight but discrete security at both the church and at St Catherine’s Cemetery in Kilcully where he will be buried.

Mr O’Driscoll, who is survived by his fiancée, Marion Ryan, his children, Saoirse and Chulann, his mother Nuala, his brother Mark and his sisters, Nicola and Ciara, was very involved in Delaney’s GAA club who will provide a guard of honour at today’s funeral.