Gardaí quiz man about mother-of-four’s death in Waterford

Gardaí are tonight continuing to question a 28-year-old man about the death of a mother of four in Waterford as preparations were being made for the woman’s funeral on Tuesday morning.

Detectives investigating the murder of Samantha Walsh (31) arrested the man, a native of Thurles in Co Tipperary, at about 3pm on Sunday after he was discharged from University Hospital Waterford.

He was arrested under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows for detention for up to 24 hours and was brought to Waterford Garda station in Ballybricken for questioning.

It’s understood that the man exercised his right to suspend questioning for a rest period and gardaí have until around 10pm this evening before he has to be charged or released.

Meanwhile, Ms Walsh from Central Avenue in Lisduggan will be buried following requiem Mass at St Paul’s Church in Lisduggan at 10am on Tuesday with burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Her body was found in a bedroom at a flat at Thomas Court on Thomas Street at around 3pm on Friday by paramedics who responded to an emergency call by a man at the flat.

Grim discovery

They found the 28-year-old man in a seriously ill condition after taking a suspected drug overdose and he was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

They also discovered Ms Walsh dead in the bedroom and notified gardaí.

A postmortem on Saturday afternoon by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis confirmed she had been assaulted.

Detectives have not released the results of Dr Curtis’s postmortem for operational reasons. But it’s understood that Ms Walsh may have been dead for several hours before her body was found.

Ms Walsh, who had lived for short periods in recent years in Mayo and Sligo, had only moved into the accommodation at Thomas Court just over a week before she was found dead there.

Gardaí have interviewed others living in flats in the complex as well as carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the Thomas Street and Ballybricken areas to try and establish she was last seen alive

Supt Chris Delaney issued an appeal to the public for assistance in particular to anyone who was in the Thomas Street area late on Thursday night or early on Friday morning to contact gardaí.

Supt Delaney said investigating officers were anxious to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the Thomas Street area. They can be contacted them at Waterford Garda station 051-305300.